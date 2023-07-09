Rosemary Ndlovu charged with contravening the Correctional Services Act

Johannesburg - A convicted serial killer and former policewoman Rosemary Ndlovu has been charged with contravening the correctional services act after being caught with a mobile phone. The Department of Correctional Services will be internally charging Ndlovu, who is currently serving a life sentence for orchestrating the killings of her children and other family members in a bid to claim insurance payouts.

In a statement released on Sunday afternoon, spokesperson for the Department of Correctional Services Singabakho Nxumalo said: “Inmates found in possession of cell phones are charged in terms of section 23 91) of correctional services Act 111 of 1998. They are then reprimanded accordingly, a process which may involve a withdrawal of privileges for a specific period, reclassification (downgrade), and other punitive measures.” Ndlovu was on a killing spree between 2012 and 2018 and allegedly received almost R1.4 million in insurance claims. She is due back in court this week, accused of conspiring with a former police colleague, Nomsa Mudau to murder her husband. The duo allegedly offered hitmen R80,000 to kill Mudau's husband and promised to pay the outstanding R70,000 after the insurance payout.

The hitmen reportedly informed Mudau's husband, Justice Mudau, that they had been hired to kill him. Ndlovu and Mudau pleaded not guilty to the charges against them. “Illegal activities and deviant behaviours have no place in correctional facilities. DCS is working towards achieving contraband-free centres, hence different measures are being employed by means of removing all illegal items in our centres.” said Nxumalo.