Routine stop and search leads Free State police to mandrax lab

Cape Town - A 37-year-old man is expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court soon on charges of manufacturing of illegal drugs. According to police in the Free State, the foreign national was stopped during a routine patrol by members of the Bike Squad from the Parkweg police station on Sunday.

Free State police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Thabo Covane, said the members were conducting patrols in the central business district (CBD) in Bloemfontein when they came across the suspect in East Burger Street at about 6.30am. “The police stopped and searched the male and found in his backpack he was carrying a transparent plastic bag containing a thousand Mandrax tablets. Police uncovered a clandestine drug laboratory in the Free State on Sunday. Photo: SAPS “The team then requested the suspect's travelling document, which he claimed that it was at his residential place,” Covane said.

The suspect led police to a house in Tielmanroos Street in Olive Hill, within the Navalsig policing district. It was here that police discovered a clandestine drug laboratory in the backyard of the premises. “Various drug manufacturing equipment were found in the makeshift laboratory. Unidentified powder, crystallised drain cleaner, and 10 litres of brown liquid believed to be drug-producing and cutting agents were found and confiscated.

Police uncovered a clandestine drug laboratory in the Free State on Sunday. Photo: SAPS “A total of 17 packages containing Mandrax tablets and another open package containing 574 tablets were also seized. “A case docket for manufacturing of illegal drugs was opened at Navalsig Police Station. Another case for possession of drugs with an additional charge of contravention of the Immigration Act was opened at Parkweg police station,” Covane said. Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane commended the team for their vigilance that led to the discovery and seizure of drugs.

The drugs seized have an estimated street value of about R930 000. Motswenyane encouraged all foot soldiers to continue to work hard in removing drugs off the streets.