Russia jails SA man’s girlfriend for 12 years due to Ukraine ‘gift’

Russia has sentenced Ksenia Karelina to 12 years in prison for treason after she donated around R913 to a charity aiding Ukraine in its conflict with Russia. Karelina, 33, an amateur ballerina, is in a relationship with Chris van Heerden, a former South African professional boxer.

According to the BBC, Karelina, an American and Russian citizen, pleaded guilty, following a closed-door trial. She had reportedly been residing in Los Angeles. However, in January of 2023, she was arrested in Yekaterinburg, Russia, while on a family visit. Van Heerden was reportedly extremely upset at this situation and has since announced his retirement, according to Boxing Scene.

“I woke up to the news this morning. I am still sitting here processing what’s happening. There was a prisoner swap two weeks ago, and Ksenia was not on that list.” The Russia/US swap deal - the biggest since the end of the Cold War - involved 24 people and seven countries. “Ksenia should be home, and I am angry, and I am trying to hold my composure,” he told CBS News after the news broke.

Additionally, he told the BBC that he wanted to break down, weep, shout, and lose his mind. But, that he knows he has to be strong and keep battling. “She is a very soft person with a very kind heart and I am afraid for her. I am afraid that her kind heart will be stepped on and I know that she is fearful,” he was quoted as saying of his girlfriend. The White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told the media the sentence imposed on Karelina was “vindictive cruelty”.