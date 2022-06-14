Rustenburg ‘naked church’ members released on bail

Rustenburg – Six people, who were arrested after they were found naked at a church in Sondela, near Rustenburg, have been released on bail. The group of three men and three women were each released on R2 000 bail at the Rustenburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday. The case against the group was postponed to August 18.

They are facing charges of contravening the Sexual Offence Act and crimen injuria. The group alleged to be members of an unidentified church were arrested on June 3, after they were apparently found naked inside a house used as a church. Eleven naked children were also found at the house. "The only individual who was found wearing clothes, was a 34-year-old female church leader. Subsequent to preliminary investigations, all children between the ages of four and 12, of which six were boys and five girls, were removed from the house and handed to social workers for intervention, and ultimately placed under the care of other family members," said North West police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone.

"According to information received, the house that was used as a church, partially burnt on Friday due to items including a couch which were set alight by the church leader who is also one of the accused persons. She was arrested and charged on Sunday, June 5 2022, after being discharged from the hospital where she was admitted two days earlier." According to locals, the pastor allegedly told church members on Wednesday (June 1) to take off their clothes as she had a vision that Jesus was coming back. They held a night-long prayer service and no one was allowed to go outside. Community members called the police after they suspected that something was not "right“ at the church.

