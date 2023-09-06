Rustenburg school boy in court for murder

A Rustenburg school boy accused of stabbing another pupil to death during a fight, appeared briefly in the Rustenburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday. The case against Blessing Tladi, 19, was postponed to October 27 for further police investigation.

Tladi was denied bail and would be kept in custody. He is accused of stabbing Lethabo Sibanda, 18, in the throat with a sharp object at the Rustenburg bus rank in June. North West police spokesperson Captain Sam Tselanyane said Rustenburg police were called to bus rank in the afternoon of June 2, 2023. Upon arrival at the scene, the police found members of the community gathered around a motionless body covered with a blanket.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was stabbed with a sharp object on his throat. According to bystanders, the victim was a learner from a high school in Rustenburg and he allegedly fought with another pupil from the other school who in turn recruited a group of other learners to attack the victim's group." The two groups reportedly gathered at the bus rank leading to a fight and eventual stabbing of Lethabo. He was later certified dead at the scene. Paramedics transported another learner who was also stabbed to a local hospital.