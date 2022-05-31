Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Rustenburg teacher shot dead outside primary school

A primary school teacher was shot dead when she arrived at school in Rustenburg, North West. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency (ANA)

A primary school teacher was shot dead when she arrived at school in Rustenburg, North West. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency (ANA)

Published 1h ago

Share

Rustenburg: A 45-year-old teacher was shot dead at a primary school in Rustenburg, in the North West, on Tuesday.

The teacher was in her car in front of the school gate when two men shot her at close range.

Story continues below Advertisement

North West police spokesperson, Sabata Mokgwabone, said the teacher was shot by two unknown men at Rutanang Primary School in Geelhout Park at about 7am.

"According to information received, the teacher was in her Toyota Fortuner vehicle in front of the school gate when the suspects approached and shot her at close range. The suspects who did not take anything from the car, walked away from the scene on foot.

"Subsequent to summoning of the police and paramedics, the teacher was declared dead at the scene. The motive of the incident is yet to be determined. Investigation into the matter continues and no arrest has been effected at this stage," he said.

More on this

North West provincial commissioner, Sello Kwena, has called for mobilisation of the 72-hour Activation Plan.

He urged residents to work with the police to ensure the men were caught.

Anyone who has information is asked to call Partson Chomela on 082 772 8124, or call Crime Stop on 08600 1011, or share information via MySAPS App.

Story continues below Advertisement

IOL

Related Topics:

schoolcrimecrime, law and justiceCrime and courtsTrue Crime

Share

Recent stories by:

Molaole Montsho