Rwandan genocide suspect is now facing 54 charges

Cape Town - The State has increased to 54 the charges against the Rwandan fugitive who was arrested at a Paarl grape farm in May, after being on the run since 1994. Ukiliho Kayishema Fulgence, 61, is alleged to have orchestrated the killing of 2 000 women, men and children at a church in Rwanda during the 1994 genocide.

On Friday, he appeared at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court, where the court postponed the case for the defence to consult with him as the State increased the charges to more than 50. “Initially, the State charged him with two counts of fraud, and three counts of contravention of the Immigration Act,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said. “The State has increased the number of charges to 54, which includes nine counts of fraud, 10 of contravention of the Refugees Act, and 35 counts of contravention of the Immigration act.

“The State provided the comprehensive charge to the defence on Tuesday morning.” Ntabazalila added that the defence informed the court on Friday that they were informed that their client has been moved from Pollsmoor Prison to Helderstroom Prison, Caledon, which made it difficult for them to consult with their client. “The defence requested the case to be postponed for them to consult with their client. The State did not oppose the request as it was in the interest of justice for the matter to be postponed for them to consult their client.