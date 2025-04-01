SA demands justice: Cwecwe's case sparks national outrage as police enhance investigation efforts

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has intensified efforts to investigate the disturbing case of a seven-year-old girl, Cwecwe, who was allegedly raped at Bergview College in Matatiele, in October last year. National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola has directed the Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Investigations (FCS) unit to oversee and enhance the ongoing investigation amid widespread public outrage.

The case has sparked a national outcry, with citizens rallying to support Cwecwe and demanding justice after the alleged crime was reported over a year ago. Despite the parents of the young girl promptly filing a report with the authorities, no arrests have been made, leading to escalating frustrations among community members and activists alike. Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, national police spokesperson, confirmed that the FCS unit, which comprises 176 units across the country, is dedicated to investigating gender-based violence, child protection, and sexual offences involving vulnerable groups.

Major General Mmantsheke Lekhele is currently collaborating with investigators, ensuring procedural diligence while preserving the crucial chain of evidence. “The FCS head is meeting with the investigating team to ensure that all necessary protocols are followed in this sensitive matter,” Mathe said. “Additionally, she will engage with persons of interest and key stakeholders, including the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), to ensure that justice is served and this case is finalised.”

The SAPS has reassured the public that bringing criminals to justice remains a top priority. “We want the nation to know that justice will prevail,” Mathe assured. “Those found guilty will face the full force of the law.” As the investigation progresses, a comprehensive report will be released to the public detailing the findings of the FCS team.