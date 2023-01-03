Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

SA man, 44, arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle R5m of cocaine into Namibia on a flight from Brazil

Drugs that were found hidden in luggage at Hosea Kutako International Airport in Namibia by customs officials. Picture: Supplied

Drugs that were found hidden in luggage at Hosea Kutako International Airport in Namibia by customs officials. Picture: Supplied

Published 38m ago

Share

Durban - A 44-year-old South African man has been arrested for allegedly smuggling millions of rands worth of cocaine into Namibia.

Michael Mpangela, 44, was arrested at the Hosea Kutako International Airport by customs officials, News24 reported.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mpangela had been returning on a flight from Brazil.

According to media outlet Informanté over 10kg of cocaine was found in Mpangela’s luggage.

Police spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi said a case of dealing in cocaine powder was being investigated, Informanté reporting.

More on this

In addition to the drugs, the accused was also found with R700 000, News24 reported.

Mpangala appeared in the Katutura Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

He will appear in court for a bail application on January 16, News24 reported.

Story continues below Advertisement

In November, the hawks arrested eight suspects allegedly linked to a cocaine smuggling ring between South Africa and Brazil.

IOL

Related Topics:

crimedrug related crimesNamibiaSouth AfricaCrime and courtsDrugs

Share

Recent stories by:

Jolene Marriah-Maharaj