SA man, 44, arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle R5m of cocaine into Namibia on a flight from Brazil

Durban - A 44-year-old South African man has been arrested for allegedly smuggling millions of rands worth of cocaine into Namibia. Michael Mpangela, 44, was arrested at the Hosea Kutako International Airport by customs officials, News24 reported.

Mpangela had been returning on a flight from Brazil. According to media outlet Informanté over 10kg of cocaine was found in Mpangela’s luggage. Police spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi said a case of dealing in cocaine powder was being investigated, Informanté reporting.

In addition to the drugs, the accused was also found with R700 000, News24 reported. Mpangala appeared in the Katutura Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. He will appear in court for a bail application on January 16, News24 reported.

