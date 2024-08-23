SA massive R650 million heist remains one of the largest gold robberies of all time

Gold heists are a thing of legend. But, they are very real outside of old ‘wild west’ movies. Experts at The Gold Bullion Company investigated the estimated worth of loot seized from the world’s largest gold heists to identify the most expensive ones, including South Africa's own historic mine robbery.

Ten years on the Sibanye Gold Mine ‘job’ takes the spot of the fifth most costly heist of all time. According to the experts, 500 kgs of gold was looted with an astounding estimated value of R652,801,141. “Twenty gold miners were arrested for stealing over 500 kg of ‘gold concentrate’ from Johannesburg-based Sibanye-Stillwater. The miners secretly filled hidden sacks sewn into their overalls during their shifts,” said Rick Kanda, managing director of The Gold Bullion Company. Here is the full list of the costliest gold heists in history: Gold heist Year Amount stolen (kgs) Current value (estimated) British Bank of the Middle East heist 1976 12,000 R15,665,916,391 The Brinks Mat Gold heist 1983 3,000 R3,917,622,814 Guarulhos Airport robbery 2019 748 R977,195,719 The Golden Door Jewellery Creations theft 1983 736 R960,948,183 The Sibanye Gold Mine job 2014 500 R652,801,141 The Toronto Pearson Airport heist 2023 400 R522,326,523 Australian Safe Cracking heist 1995 285 R372,050,338 The Summer Bliss robbery 2012 216 R281,975,005 The Great Gold robbery 1855 91 R118,752,830 Singapore Brinks robbery 2012 70 R91,354,996 Kanda gave the following tips for those with gold assets to avoid robberies: Home storage

If you simply have a little amount of precious metals, home storage may be the ideal solution for keeping your gold and silver safe. You should consider placing your metals in a high-quality safe for added security. The safe should be concealed in walls or floors and bolted down. Ideally, the safe should be fireproof and waterproof to protect your bullion from unintentional harm.

Safety deposit boxes Renting a safety deposit box at a bank is more secure than storing it at home since institutions have high-level security measures in place such as high-tech surveillance and regulated access. Many banks are also insured, allowing you to recover the value of your precious metals if anything happens to them. For a price, you’ll receive the lone key to a box to store your gold and silver.

Storage vaults A specialist storage vault is the most secure choice for protecting your gold and silver. These vaults are designed to protect massive amounts of precious metals with superior security features. They are also climatic and temperature-controlled to keep your precious metals from deteriorating.