SAHRC weighs in on recent farm murders, allegedly at the hands of farmers

The South African Human Rights Commission has committed to working with the relevant authorities to ensure that justice prevails following the murders of four people in separate incidents. In Limpopo, Mariah Makgato, Lucia Ndlovu and Ndlovu's husband were shot while allegedly collecting goods, dumped on the Onvervaght farm.

Makgato and Lucia Ndlovu died on scene and their bodies were allegedly dragged to and dumped in a pigsty. Ndlovu's husband managed to flee and reported the incident. Farmer owner, Zachariah Johannes Olivier, Andrian Rudolph De Wet and Zimbabwean national William Musora, were arrested and charged. They are due back in court on September 10.

The SAHRC urged the public to allow for the law to take its course. “The SAHRC will continue working with relevant authorities to ensure that justice prevails and those responsible are held accountable for their actions,” the commission said. “This incident sadly occurred during Women’s Month, a time when South Africa reflects on the progress made towards gender equality and the rights of women,” it said.

“It also comes as the nation marks 30 years of democracy, a period that should remind us of our collective responsibility to protect the human rights of all individuals.” The commission further condemned an incident in Mpumalanga where a farmer and his security guard allegedly murdered two men last month. The bodies were burnt beyond recognition. It is alleged that the deceased were accused of stealing sheep "We will attend court proceedings to monitor the processes closely and ensure that the rights of the victims and their families are upheld," the SAHRC said.