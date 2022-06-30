Sam Mbatha murder case set for High Court

Johannesburg - The Ga-Rankuwa Regional Court postponed the case against four suspects charged with the murder of Sam Mbatha, to July 26. The award-winning MC, voice-over artist, writer, presenter and LGBTQI+ community activist, was last seen on June 16 last year before his charred remains were found in the boot of a burnt out car last year, just days before his 25th birthday.

Police were called to a horrific scene at a soccer field in Klipgat, Ikageng Section where they found the burnt sedan. The case has been postponed to allow for a High Court date to be decided on and for an indictment to be provided to the defence attorneys. All enquiries relating to the investigation have been completed and advocate Nangamso Goloda is said to have completed compiling the indictment and is ready to proceed with pre-trial when the matter goes to the high court.

Arthur Khoza 19, Thato Masetla, 22, Junior Modise, 21 and Mahlatsi Nkuna 21, were all arrested for the murder of Mbatha. Police investigations led them to a house in the Phutha section, Klipgat, on Monday, June 21, 2021. Bloodstains were found on the floor, under and on top of a bed as well as on the carpet upon full search of the house.

An axe was also found on top of the roof of the house and was suspected to have been used during this crime. DNA samples that were gathered from the car positively identified that the body found inside the burnt Hyundai i20 vehicle at the soccer field in Ikageng section on January 19, 2021 was indeed Sam Mbatha. Three of the four suspects are out on bail. Modise was granted free bail and warned to be present in court on the next appearance while Khoza and Nkuna are still out on R500 bail each.

Their bail conditions state that they must report to the Klipgat Police Station every Wednesday and Sunday between 5pm and 6pm, and they are also barred from interfering with the state’s witnesses. The fourth suspect Thato Masetla’s bail hearing is set for July 7, after he had initially abandoned it. All the suspects are expected to appear in court on July 26.

