Sunday, January 29, 2023

SANDF recovers stolen vehicles at Moz border

SANDF recovers three stolen vehicles near Mozambique border. The cars were stolen in Gauteng and North West.

Published 13m ago

Rustenburg - South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members recovered three stolen vehicles outside Komatipoort near the Mozambique border.

A Toyota Fortuner and two Toyota bakkies were found abandoned on Saturday.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, said according to the information, the three vehicles were recovered by the SANDF members after being spotted next to the border crossing.

The police were informed and upon arrival immediately began a preliminary investigation, which revealed that the single cab bakkie (Legend 50) was reportedly stolen in January in Alberton, in the Gauteng province. The Toyota Fortuner was also reportedly stolen in January in Mothotlung near Brits, in the North-West province, during a hijacking incident. The Toyota club cab bakkie (Legend 50), was reportedly stolen in a theft case in Springs, Gauteng province in January.

"No arrests have been made, and police will continue to look for the suspects. We urge anyone with information that may assist in apprehending the perpetrators to call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111, or send information via MYSAPSAPP. All received information will be treated as confidential, and callers may opt to remain anonymous," he said.

Mpumalanga provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela said they appreciated that SANDF members took action and displayed their broader understanding and individual roles played by the military and various law enforcement agencies in the fight against crime.

"The cry by South Africans with regard to theft, hijacking and robbery of cars destined to neighbouring countries has been heard and the state agencies are working collaboratively to address this challenge - hence this success," she said.

IOL

