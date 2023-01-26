SANDF soldier arrested after dozens of homes torched in Port St Johns

Durban – A 57-year-old SANDF soldier has been arrested and charged after dozens of homes were set alight. The man who lives in a village in Majola, in Port St Johns, was arrested on Tuesday afternoon by a special investigating task team.

Police said more than 50 homesteads and 97 houses were burnt down by unknown suspects in Bhuje Locality. After the attack, the Eastern Cape police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene, visited the area, including eNyandeni Kingdom, and spoke to local leaders and residents of several villages. “During the visit Lieutenant General Mene made a commitment to act against anyone found to have been involved in the atrocious crimes committed in the villages of Majola in Port St Johns,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana.

This week Mene hailed the work of the task team. “This is just the beginning of the great work of the investigating team. My concern is the root cause of these faction fights, so that we can put a stop to these unwarranted killings and destruction of property sooner than later. “The arrested suspect must point us to more culprits, because we believe that he cannot execute this ugly work alone in those villages,” Mene said.

The soldier, who was arrested in Mthatha, faces charges of murder, arson and attempted murder and is expected to make his first appearance in the Port St Johns Magistrate’s Court today. Anyone with information can contact Port St Johns police station or call the crime stop number 08600 10111. IOL