SANDF soldier killed in line of duty in Congo

Sergeant Ngubane who was an Operational Medical Practitioner in the South African Military Health Service (SAMHS) was shot and killed when the ambulance in which he was tending to injured members was attacked.

“The vehicle was clearly marked with large medical symbols on both sides and on top, depicting a medical vehicle. This unfortunate incident occurred even though the Geneva Convention on Law of Armed Conflict (LOAC) clearly stipulates categories of protected persons and objects like medical personnel, medical transport in particular and other establishment of this nature during an armed conflict. This act goes against established international norms in the conduct of armed conflict,” the defence force said.

The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Thandi Modise, Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Thabang Makwetla, the Acting Secretary for Defence, Dr Thobekile Gamede, the Chief of the South African National Defence Force, General Rudzani Maphwanya expressed their deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Sergeant Ngubane after his unfortunate passing.