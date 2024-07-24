Sandra Munsamy kidnapping: This is how far the trial is

Five years after Durban businesswoman Sandra Munsamy was kidnapped her trial is still under way. Munsamy who is the financial manager of Crossmoor Transport was kidnapped on May 30, 2019, near Stapleton Road on the M13 Highway.

The Durban woman was held captive for five months and eventually released on November 7, 2019. Following a multi-disciplinary police operation by the Hawks, KZN Provincial Organised Crime and JMPD, Munsamy was rescued in Wattle Street in Witbank. According to the state indictment, Crossmoor Transport and XMoor Transport are multi-million rand business concerns and are forerunners in the transportation, construction, mining and logistics industry in South Africa.

Four people have been charged with her kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, attempted extortion and contravention of the Immigration Act. The accused are Lucas John Ndlovu, 36, Dumisani Radebe, 39, Jose Omega Tembe, 38, and Arthur Da Silva Mondlane, 36. All four have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

This week the trial resumed in the Durban High Court on Monday, but was marred by delays, including a bomb threat at the court house on Tuesday. According to the indictment on May 30, 2019, Munsamy left her place of employment some time after 5pm. As she drove onto the M13 on-ramp from Stapleton Road, her car was blocked by a white BMW and three armed men jumped out of the car. Radebe, Tembe and Mondlane were also present at the scene, according to the indictment, to oversee the kidnapping of the complainant.

Munsamy was allegedly forced out of her vehicle at gunpoint, and the kidnappers took her cellphone and handbag before forcing her into the boot of the car. Shortly after the kidnapping, the accused are alleged to have made contact with Inderan Naicker, Munsamy’s brother and director of Crossmoor Transport, demanding US$10 million for the safe return of his sister. More than two years ago, in March 2022, Munsamy took the stand where she told the court about the day she was kidnapped and her ordeal at being held captive for more than five months.