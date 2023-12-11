Sandton drive-by shooting: One man appears in court

One person has appeared in court for the murder of a Sandton resident who was gunned down last week. According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the accused, Phelelani Vincent Mkhize, made his first appearance in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Louw said Mkhize was charged with murder, and the matter was postponed to December 19 for an attorney to be appointed. The victim was gunned down on Thursday morning at around 9am on Coleraine Drive in Morningside, Sandton. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the man was allegedly attacked and shot by about five unknown suspects who were driving a silver grey Hyundai ix35.

“The motive of the shooting is unknown at this stage.” Nevhuhulwi said after the shooting incident, a team of detectives led by the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit was activated to work on the case. She said that the same evening, the police team, with the assistance of private security companies, followed up on information, which led them to three suspects who were found driving the same vehicle that was used during the shooting.