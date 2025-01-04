Sandton man arrested at his home for allegedly financing terrorism through Cryptocurrency

A 35-year-old man was arrested at his home in Johannesburg on Friday afternoon on allegations of financing terrorism. The arrest was made the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation's Crimes Against the State (CATS) unit.

He is accused of violating the Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorist and Related Activities Act, or POCDATARA. Hawks' spokesperson Colonel Philani Nkwalase said the investigation began in May 2018 when the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) and the Hawks acquired information about suspicious transactions reportedly related to terror funding. "Cryptocurrency in the form of Bitcoin worth R11,500 was allegedly purchased, through Luno, a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP), via transfer of money from the suspect's bank account to Luno's custody account on November 30, 2017.

"On the same day, the Bitcoin was reportedly transferred from the suspect's Luno wallet to the wallet associated with an organisation, which describes itself as an independent charity. Furthermore, it is alleged that this non-profit organisation is linked to other two organisations," Nkwalase said. Nkwalase said a preliminary inquiry found that the transfer was in response to an advisory requesting financial assistance for the operations with firearms, financial help, and other initiatives aiding participants in another country. The police got a search warrant and searched the suspect's residence in Sandton on October 3, 2024.

He said several pieces of evidence have been confiscated for further examination. "During the search, it was also found that two of his licensed firearms were not locked away in a safe as prescribed by law and a relevant case docket was opened. "The search and seizure led to his arrest, and he will appear in the Lichtenburg Magistrate's court on Monday, January 6, 2025."