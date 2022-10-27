Sandton terror alert: DA says South Africa’s intelligence caught napping

Pretoria – The DA said the warning issued by the US Embassy relating to a possible terrorist attack in the Sandton region of Johannesburg must be taken seriously. “Given the unprecedented nature of this sort of announcement, by a foreign embassy within our own borders, it brings into question the capability of South Africa’s own intelligence services under the ANC,” said Natasha Mazzone, the official opposition’s spokesperson on state security.

“To date, the reaction by the ANC government has been worryingly indifferent and dismissive. The DA calls on Mondli Gungubele, as the minister who oversees state security within the Presidency, to urgently make a public announcement informing our citizens that government intends to treat this matter with the necessary seriousness and agency to allay fears and prevent panic.” She said the decision taken by President Cyril Ramaphosa to centralise the State Security Agency into his office after the riots last year has proved to be a failure. “Now is the first real public test of that decision. It is an indictment on South Africa's intelligence and state security establishment that a foreign government raised alarm on a possible terrorist threat in the country, and our own state security apparatus, confirmed by the presidential spokesperson, seem to have been caught unaware and off guard,” said Mazzone.

“This is a serious alert that was raised by the US Embassy and the South African government cannot brush it away through the dismissive statement that they issued yesterday. “People who live and do business in the Sandton area need to be given strong and visible assurance that the government is in control of the situation and their security is guaranteed,” she said. Earlier, leader of the Build One South Africa opposition party Mmusi Maimane said the government’s response in the wake of a terror alert issued by the US Embassy has been disappointing.

Speaking to broadcaster eNCA, the former DA leader said the US Embassy should be commended for sharing the alert. He said, however, there had not been sufficient communication and details forthcoming from the Union Buildings. “That is the biggest failure. A threat you should always take seriously. I want to thank the United States government for alerting this matter. The only question that we should put on the table is: Where is our president? Where is our minister of intelligence to be commanding the country to say: ‘Do not fear, here are the actions that we have taken and here are the security measures’?” said Maimane. “If anything were to happen, the blame should not be at the US.…What did our government do if they were warned that something of this nature would happen? So, I’m, frankly, disappointed that we have a government that has failed to communicate accurately, timeously.”

He said people who had been planning to attend big events this weekend would be panicking. “It is unfair on business, it is unfair on the psyche of a nation that has already been through a lot,” said Maimane. The Presidency has sought to assure South Africans that it is in control of the safety and security of all people within the borders, in the wake of the terror alert issued by the US Embassy on its website.

“It is the responsibility of the South African security forces to ensure that all people within our country feel safe. Law enforcement agencies continue to monitor for any threats to our citizens, our nation and our sovereignty,” said Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya. “Threats are assessed continuously and are acted upon to ensure the safety of all. Should the need arise, the South African government will be the first to inform the public about any imminent threat.” The Union Buildings said it had noted the terror alert.