SAPS and SARS seize fake clothes, including jeans and sneakers worth R1.5 million at the Lebombo Port of Entry

The South African Police Service Border Policing and South African Revenue Services (Sars) recovered luggage with counterfeit goods worth more than R1.5 million at Lebombo Port of Entry on Tuesday morning. It is alleged that the Mozambican articulated Freightliner truck valued at about R2 million attempted to gain entry into South Africa with the counterfeit luggage of jeans and sneakers, which is worth around R1.5 million prior to being intercepted by law enforcement agencies.

"The driver fled from the scene, leaving behind the truck with the luggage," police spokesperson Selvy Mohlala said. "Both the truck and the luggage were confiscated and further investigation is being conducted in conjunction with Interpol to trace the owners of the truck as well as those who were behind the smuggling of the goods," Mohlala said. Mohlala urged to assist with information that may assist in the investigation, including details on the whereabouts of the driver who evaded the arrest, by calling the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111.

Alternatively, members of the public can send information via MySAPS App. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous. Meanwhile, the Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, has commended the law enforcers who brought about this success. "Day by day criminals try their luck to cripple the economy of the Republic South Africa, however thanks to the dedication displayed by members.