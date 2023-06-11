SAPS appeals for help after cop was hijacked of a police Mahindra bakkie

Police in Mpumalanga have launched a manhunt for people who stole a SAPS bakkie, which was found abandoned at Kabokweni a day after the hijacking. Colonel Donald Mdhluli, provincial police spokesperson said the unmarked SAPS bakkie was hijacked from a police officer on Wednesday.

“According to the (police) report, the member related that when he got home during the evening of that fateful Thursday, at around 6.35pm, he came out of the bakkie to check if he had safely parked the state vehicle,” Mdhluli said. “Out of the blue, three alleged armed men suddenly appeared, then one of them is said to have cocked a firearm, and the member was held at gunpoint.” A Mpumalanga-based police officer was hijacked of an unmarked SAPS bakkie, which was later found abandoned. File Photo: Henk Kruger/African News Agency(ANA) The besieged police officer further alleged that the three assailants then hijacked him of the State bakkie and drove off, leaving him behind.”

The matter was reported at Calcutta police station and a case of car hijacking was registered. The state vehicle was reportedly found the next day, on Thursday at Kabokweni, after it was left abandoned in the bushes. Mdhluli said that the police were still in pursuit of the suspects and said they were appealing to anyone who might have information that can assist in the investigation and lead to an arrest to contact the police.