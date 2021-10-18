SAPS blitz nets illegal liquor stores and dodgy scrap metal dealers

Pretoria – The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Mpumalanga said 25 suspects were, on Monday, scheduled to appear before the Emalahleni Magistrate's Court in court for an assortment of charges of possession of suspected stolen property, possession of drugs, selling of liquor without a licence. Colonel Donald Mdhluli, a spokesperson for the SAPS in Mpumalanga, said the 25 were netted in a joint sweeping operation carried out by officers from Witbank in collaboration with the Witbank community policing forum.

“The said operation targeted certain areas in Witbank, including Klarinet and Coronation Park, where suspects, aged between 20 and 31, were apprehended on several charges such as possession of suspected stolen property, possession of drugs, selling of liquor without a licence, as well as the contravention of immigration act,” said Mdhluli. “The intense operation culminated into the closure of an illegal scrap metal shop where suspected stolen copper wire was confiscated as well as the seizure of Kenna metal mining drills worth millions of rand. The suspects are due to appear before the Emalahleni Magistrate's Court on Monday, 18 October 2021. Meanwhile, the SAPS in Mpumalanga said Peter Mpitikwana Mathibela, aged 27 and Mozambican national Fabiano Joseph Nyawulane, aged 29, were both remanded in custody when they made a first appearance last week.

“The two face charges relating to being in possession of 18 suspected stolen solar panels valued at about R180 000,” said Mdhluli. “The duo's court appearance follows their arrest on Tuesday, 12 October 2021 by members of the SAPS from Witbank crime intelligence in collaboration with their counterparts from visible policing (unit). It is reported that the members received information about suspects in possession of suspected stolen solar panels, which they allegedly kept at their places of residence.” He said police confiscated the solar panels that were possessed by Mathibela and Nyawulane.