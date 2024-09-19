SAPS chopper brought in to search for two men who went to ‘extremely remote’ area in Low’s Creek and vanished

Police in Mpumalanga have intensified a search and rescue mission for two men from Pienaar, who have apparently gone missing in the mountain in Low's Creek, outside Mbombela. Provincial police spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the two men apparently went into the mountainous area last week.

“The investigations surrounding this mysterious incident is currently under way, as it is suspected that the two individuals ventured into a trip in this remote area last week, on a mission yet to be discovered,” he said. The matter was reported to police on Tuesday. “Since then, the men and women in Blue have been diligently working hard to locate the two missing persons,” said Mdhluli.

To enhance the search effort, Mdhluli said a police helicopter has been brought in to assist in the recovery mission, scheduled for Thursday. “As the search progresses, members of the public who may have any information or leads regarding this incident are urged to come forward and assist,” said Mdhluli. “The SAPS in Mpumalanga remains determined and dedicated in ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all community members. Update on the progress of the search and rescue mission will be provided in due course.”