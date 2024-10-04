SAPS clarifies arrested Durban cop not linked to murder, hijacking of Zarah Ramsamy

A 27-year-old South African Police Service (SAPS) constable who was arrested in the early hours of Friday morning has not been linked to the hijacking incident that claimed the life of Zarah Ramsamy. KwaZulu-Natal police said it noted with concern media reports claiming that a police constable who was arrested in Cato Manor on October 4, 2024, is linked with the hijacking incident which left an 11-year-old girl dead in Malvern last month.

“Although it is true that a police constable has been arrested, police wish to set the record straight that the officer is not linked to the hijacking nor the murder,” said police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda. “The constable was arrested after he was found in possession of a bank card which belongs to the owner of the vehicle which was hijacked during the incident in question.” He said at the time of the hijacking incident in the Malvern area, the arrested police constable was on duty in the Cato Manor policing precinct where he is stationed.

“When the hijacked vehicle was recovered in the Cato Manor area, the same constable was called upon to drive the vehicle to the Malvern (police station). It was during that time that the constable (allegedly) got hold of the bank card and stole it.” He said the officer would thus be facing charges of theft and fraud for using the card. He is expected to appear in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Netshiunda said the police officer will also face an internal disciplinary process in the SAPS. The Grade 5 pupil was run over by fleeing hijacking on the evening of September 11, 2024. The incident took place in the parking lot of a popular fast-food outlet.

Zarah had been with her family when armed robbers approached her mother demanding the keys to her Toyota Fortuner. Zarah tried to hide under the vehicle when she was run over. Footage of the incident has since gone viral.