SAPS deploy maximum resources to combat lawlessness in Mthatha

Following the unrest in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape on Monday, South African Police Service National Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola has deployed additional Public Order Policing (POP) members to the area. Police described the area as tense with most of the roads coming in and out of Mthatha closed.

A total of five people were arrested. Eastern Cape Premier, Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane said the acts were allegedly perpetuated by disgruntled members of the taxi industry who have had their firearms confiscated, following the resurgence of taxi violence in Mthatha, Tsolo and Nqanqarhu. National Police Minister Bheki Cele has welcomed the deployment of South African National Defence Force and POP.

[WATCH] Minister of Police,General Bheki Cele urges members of the @SAPoliceService to continue to ENFORCE the law during and post #SAelections24 He says there will be zero tolerance for protests action marred by destruction seen in #Mthatha EC, earlier today.

Cele said he made a call to the chairman of the taxi association saying “There is nothing wrong to talk with the leadership, to talk with the government, our doors are open. But we will not negotiate with a gun in the hand or on our heads as they are doing in Port Shepstone.” Cele said they were making a call to the taxi industry, talk to SAPS. “But when you go to the streets declaring a war against the whole community, the State will have to decisively respond, that’s why it is unfortunate that people have been injured and arrested.

“The job of the law enforcement is to enforce the law, not to negotiate, “Negotiate out of the roads, out of the police stations, don’t close the schools and hospitals.” Police cannot negotiate they have to enforce the law.