SAPS former crime intelligence head Mzwandile Tiyo ousted amid misconduct allegations

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has dismissed Mzwandile Tiyo, the head of crime intelligence in the Western Cape, following allegations of misconduct. This decision has been welcomed by Ian Cameron, chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, who described the dismissal as a crucial step toward restoring the service’s credibility.

The dismissal follows a Section 34 inquiry, prompted by allegations that Tiyo lost both a laptop and a firearm. Reports suggest that Tiyo then used crime intelligence resources to track down the individuals who had stolen the items and subsequently assaulted them. Cameron said, “The dismissal of Tiyo is tangible proof that misconduct of any form will not be accepted within the service. This is the first step in regaining credibility in the eyes of the community and will assure the people that SAPS will conduct their work ethically and within the code of conduct.”

Moreover, Cameron condemned Tiyo’s actions, saying, “It is unacceptable that a law enforcement officer unilaterally abused state resources to hide their misdeeds. The fact that the state assets were stolen at a tavern points to sheer disregard for the office he holds.” Cameron also called for the completion of the ongoing criminal investigation and prosecution to ensure justice is served. He reiterated the committee’s commitment to rooting out unethical officers, saying, “The portfolio committee is steadfast in its belief that one of the first pillars in repositioning the SAPS is the removal of rogue and unethical police officers who negatively impact on the credibility of the police.