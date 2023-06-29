SAPS generals accused of tampering with interview score sheets make their first court appearance

Durban - Three high-ranking police officials, two of whom have since retired, made their first appearance in court regarding corruption charges. Lieutenant General Nneke Jim Ledwaba, 62, the former Provincial Commissioner of Limpopo, Major General Nyikeni Jackson Baloyi, 63, and Major General Hlagodi Christina Morakaladi, 58, are accused of tampering with interview score sheets during job selection processes within the SAPS in 2016.

They made their first appearance in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. According to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), the corruption charges relate to the appointment of SAPS Station Commanders in 2016. “The three generals were members of the selection panel responsible for the interview and recommendation of candidates in relation to the advertised posts,” said Ipid spokesperson, Robbie Raburabu.

“They are alleged to have agreed to tamper with the score sheets which resulted in a different candidate being appointed, thus prejudicing the deserving candidate,” he said. Ledwaba and Baloyi have since retired from active duties, while Morakaladi was still serving, Ipid said. The case was adjourned to August 3 for further investigation.