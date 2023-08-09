SAPS launch manhunt after prisoner escapes from Limpopo police station

Anthony Makhusha. Picture: Supplied Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for an awaiting trial prisoner that escaped from Lephalale Police Station on Tuesday.

According to provincial police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, the 32-year-old prisoner has been identified as Anthony Makhusha - a Zimbabwean national. Escaped prisoner Anthony Makhusha. Picture: Supplied Makhusha is facing a charge of fraud. “It is alleged that he was in the Community Service Centre at about 1pm when he escaped.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are forming part of the investigation,” said Ledwaba. In addition, police have opened a case of Escaping from Lawful Custody for further investigation. “The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has urged communities to assist police with information regarding this suspect and not to attempt to apprehend him.”

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the suspect is urged to contact the Detectives Commander Lieutenant Colonel Johannes Hlongwane on 082 565 7968 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station. Last month Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola said over 200 inmates had escaped from prisons across South Africa over the last five years. Addressing Parliament, Lamola attributed these incidents to a lack of maintenance and poor infrastructure at some of the country’s facilities.