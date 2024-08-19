SAPS offers R20,000 reward for information on “dangerous” Zimbabwean escapee Lovemore Musoyi

Limpopo police are offering a R20,000 reward to anyone who can provide positive information which can lead to the arrest and successful conviction of a “notorious” wanted suspect. IOL has previously reported that the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Limpopo have launched an extensive manhunt for Lovemore Musoyi, a Zimbabwean national believed to be around 35-years-old.

Musoyi is wanted in connection with more than 10 criminal cases, including murder, attempted murder, armed robberies, house robberies, business robberies, kidnapping, assaults, stock theft. He is also wanted for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. The various crimes occurred in Elandskraal, Motetema, Dennilton and Rakgoadi policing area in Sekhukhune District of Limpopo. Police in Limpopo are hunting for Lovemore Musoyi accused of numerous violent crimes, after he escaped from a police vehicle last year. Picture: SAPS Last month, Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said Musoyi is believed to be behind a daring business robbery, where he allegedly attacked a man with an axe.

“One of the recent incidents involving Musoyi occurred on June 20, at approximately 7.45pm, where he and accomplices carried out a brazen business robbery at a tuck shop in Mafisheng village,” said Ledwaba. “During the robbery, Musoyi viciously attacked a male victim, whom he accused of betrayal, and proceeded to assault him with an axe.” The criminals then looted the shop, stealing both money and soft drinks before fleeing the scene.

“In a separate incident on January 1, 2023, Musoyi managed to escape from a police vehicle at Moutse Mall in Dennilton while en route to Witbank Correctional Services. This escape occurred alongside two other suspects, who were subsequently re-arrested,” said Ledwaba. Police in Limpopo have launched a massive manhunt for most wanted suspect, Lovemore Musoyi. Picture: SAPS “Furthermore, on February 2, 2024, Musoyi engaged in a violent altercation at his ex-girlfriend's residence, resulting in him shooting his ex-girlfriend’s brother in the mouth before he fled the scene with a television set.” Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has assured communities that a team of specialised detectives is working tirelessly to trace Musoyi and bring him to book.