SAPS officer sentenced to eight years for shooting patron after snooker loss

Sipho Mlekeleli, a former South African Police Service (SAPS) officer, has been sentenced to eight years in prison for attempted murder by the Scottburgh Regional Court. The incident occurred in April 2019 at a shebeen in Ixopo, where Mlekeleli, then a sergeant, became involved in a confrontation with another patron, Sthembele Tobias Nxele, after losing two snooker games.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in KwaZulu-Natal, Mlekeleli became angry when other patrons started laughing at him. "Mlekeleli got angry and left the shebeen. Nxele saw him cocking his state-issued firearm, and he shouted to the others that Mlekeleli was cocking his gun, and he was about to shoot them. They all took cover, and Mlekeleli fired about five to eight shots in the direction of the shebeen," the NPA said. "Two of these shots hit Nxele. He was hit in the abdomen and one bullet grazed his shoulder. Nxele was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated and discharged the following day. Mlekeleli then appeared in court on summons,".

In the State's case, Prosecutor Akhile Gcume presented the evidence of Nxele, as well as that of one of the patrons who was present at the shebeen that night. The doctor who treated Nxele at the hospital also testified, along with police officials who attended the crime scene. After the state's case, the defence made an application for Mlekeleli's discharge under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act. However, the state opposed the application, and the court dismissed it.

NPA Spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara welcomed the sentencing and reaffirmed their commitment to pursuing justice for crime victims. "The NPA welcomes the successful finalisation of this matter. Together with our partners in the justice cluster, we remain committed to our pursuit of justice on behalf of the victims of crime," Ramkisson-Kara said. IOL News