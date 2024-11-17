SAPS official allegedly forged doctor’s signature, submitted fraudulent sick notes

Police in North West have welcomed the arrest and subsequent court appearance of a South African Police Service (SAPS) administration clerk who is facing charges of fraud. North West provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Adéle Myburgh said Naledi Millicent Mere appeared before the Potchefstroom Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

“Naledi Millicent Mere, 30, an administration clerk at provincial facility management, appeared before the Potchefstroom Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 13 November 2024, for fraud. She was released on R2,000 bail and the case was postponed to Thursday, February 27, 2025,” said Myburgh. Mere allegedly reported sick between September 9 and 13, and she submitted a leave form, accompanied by two sick notes. “Initial investigations by the anti-corruption unit revealed that although the accused visited the doctor during that time, she was never booked off sick,” said Myburgh.

“It was further established that the doctor’s signature on the sick note was fraudulent.” Meanwhile, North West provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena has welcomed Mere’s arrest, expressing gratitude to all the police officers involved “in exposing and arresting an employee who failed to act with integrity”. Provincial commissioner of police in North West, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena. Picture: Supplied “The South African Police Service will not hesitate to take drastic actions against employees who are involved in criminal activities.”

Last year, IOL reported that a North West police officer, stationed at Madibogo police station, was arrested for allegedly fraudulently extending his leave by a day, after a doctor had permitted him to stay home for three days. Sergeant Kagiso Motlele, 43, appeared before the Setlagole Periodical Court, facing charges of fraud. It was alleged that Motlele handed in a sick note to his commander in May 2023. His commander found the sick note suspicious.