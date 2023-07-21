SAPS official gets wholly suspended sentence after stealing from Seshego police station

A former SAPS financial administration clerk, Nerissa Mokgadi Phontshi, 37, has been convicted of theft by the Polokwane Magistrate's Court, after funds went missing from the safe at the Seshego police station. Limpopo provincial spokesperson for the Hawks, Lieutenant Colonel Matimba Maluleke, stated that Phontshi received a 12-month prison sentence, fully suspended for five years.

“Phontshi, stationed at SAPS Seshego as a financial administration clerk between 17 January and 12 February 2014, was responsible for safeguarding the state money in the safe," said Maluleke. “During her tenure, R3000 was stolen from the safe.” The station management filed a theft case and transferred it to the Polokwane-based Hawks' serious corruption investigation team. "The Hawks' thorough investigation revealed that Phontshi was the thief, as she was the only person with the safe keys when the money was stolen," added Maluleke.

In 2015, Phontshi was summoned to appear in court. "She was not detained but appeared in court from outside until she was convicted and sentenced to 12 months' imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years on the condition she does not commit a similar offence during the suspension period," Maluleke explained. The provincial head of the Hawks in Limpopo province, Major General Gopz Govender, praised the law enforcement team for handling the case “without fear, favour or prejudice”. In a similar case last year, a former SAPS administrative clerk was sentenced by the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on fraud and money laundering charges.