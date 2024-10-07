SAPS Operation Shanela: 12,187 suspects arrested in high-density operations

In a crack-down on crime, the South African Police Service (SAPS) reported the arrest of 12,187 suspects during its latest round of high-density operations, known as Operation Shanela. This initiative ran from September 30 to October 6, and is part of SAPS’s commitment to enhancing safety across the country.

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk said the operation employed a variety of tactics, including tracking, roadblocks, and high-visibility patrols. Each province’s operations are directed by their respective provincial commissioner. The arrests from the week reveal a focused effort on serious crimes. Among the arrests, 1,640 individuals were sought for offences such as murder, attempted murder, rape and house robbery. A total of 157 suspects were arrested for murder, and 94 for attempted murder. Rape suspects were also caught, with 242 arrested, and KwaZulu-Natal leading the charge with 108 arrests.

Additionally, 266 suspected drug dealers were arrested, and a whopping 1,621 suspects were caught with drugs, with 814 of those arrests happening in Western Cape. Assault GBH suspects were also caught, with 1,496 arrested, which is 364 more than the previous week. “A further 1,496 suspects were arrested for assault GBH, 364 more arrests than the previous week, 109 suspects were arrested for being in the illegal possession of firearms, 33 of these suspects were arrested in KwaZulu-Natal, while Western Cape arrested 30.

“Five hundred and thirty-five suspects were arrested for the illegal dealing in liquor, 199 of these arrests were made in Mpumalanga, while 180 were made in KZN, 430 drivers were arrested for drunk and driving, of which 117 of them were arrested in Mpumalanga,” said Van Wyk. In addition to these arrests, police seized 131 firearms and 2,969 rounds of ammunition. A total of 58 stolen vehicles were recovered during the operations. Among notable incidents, authorities arrested three drug mules at OR Tambo International Airport.

Two Dutch traffickers were caught with 80kg of Khat, while a 43-year-old Paraguayan national was arrested with 117 bullets suspected of containing cocaine. The national commissioner General Fannie Masemola commended Warrant Officer John Tlala Mokoena for his work in securing 42 life sentences for serial rapist Nkosinathi Phakathi, sentenced on October 4, in Palm Ridge Magistrate’s court. He also praised Lieutenant Colonel Kgothatso Khunou, who received an award at the Forty under 40 event, recognising her achievements as the first female chief helicopter pilot in the SAPS Air-wing.

Additionally, the police welcomed 1,812 new recruits from the Introductory Police Learning Development Programme, marking a vital step in enhancing community policing. Efforts against illegal mining continued as Operation Vala Umgodi led to the arrest of 93 illegal miners, primarily in Mpumalanga. The SAPS remains resolute in its mission to maintain public safety and security, ensuring a robust presence throughout the country.