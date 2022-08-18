SAPS probes trainer’s conduct in allegedly trashing food on trainees’ beds

Rustenburg - The SAPS has instituted an investigation into the conduct of one of its trainers in the Northern Cape. This follows an incident at one of its academies in the Northern Cape.

In a six-second video circulating on social media platforms, food and beverages can be seen littered on trainees’ beds, allegedly the work of a police trainer. “A factual report on the matter will determine what transpired and due processes will follow,” the SAPS said on it Facebook page, which attracted more than 300 respondents. The incident drew a mixed reaction from respondents on both Facebook and Twitter, with some stating that trainees could not bring food from outside because, if they fell ill, management would have to account.

Others said police colleges were expected to produce officers who would not lock the gates of police stations at night, fearing criminals. Those who were in favour of strict discipline said food was not allowed in the sleeping quarters and they asked how it had ended up there. Those against the trainers trashing food said that enforcing strict discipline on trainees would produce angry officers who would not be able to serve their communities.

