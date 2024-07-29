SAPS sergeant shoots brigadier before turning gun on himself

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Limpopo is reeling following a devastating shooting incident that claimed the lives of two cops and left one seriously injured. An SAPS sergeant, attached to the Provincial Crime Intelligence Unit, is accused of shooting a woman brigadier, who is Head of the Provincial Registrar, before turning the gun on himself.

The incident took place on Sunday in Southern Gateway in Westenburg after lunch. Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said when police arrived at the crime scene they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to his head and a woman officer with multiple gunshot wounds. “Both victims were certified dead at the scene.”

Mashaba said a former police officer was also shot in the altercation and was rushed to hospital for further medical care. “The reports suggest that the sergeant went to the former police officer's residence where an altercation ensued. “He then opened fire on him and rushed back to the female senior officer, who tried to escape using her car.

“Unfortunately, the suspect fired several shots at her, resulting in her succumbing to the gunshot wounds. “The raging police sergeant managed to get inside the senior officer’s car and turned the gun on himself.” Police said at this stage the motive for the shooting was not known, and cases of murder, attempted murder and an inquest docket were opened for investigation.

The SAPS police commissioner in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe condemned this heinous act of violence in the strongest possible terms. “Such actions are regrettable and in direct contravention of the values and principles of SAPS. The loss of members within the service is a severe blow to our communities and the SAPS family at large.” Police said they were providing the necessary support to the affected families of the victims.