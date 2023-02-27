SAPS Special Task Force clinches 9th spot in UAE Swat Challenge, remains best in Africa

After five days of intense and rigorous challenges, the SAPS Special Task Force (STF) climbed into one of the top 10 spots of the world's best Swat teams, a vast improvement from 13th place last year in which the team collected 82 points. The fighting-fit unit also remains in the number 1 spot on the continent. The SAPS STF took part in the yearly five-day UAE Swat Challenge which featured 55 teams from law enforcement agencies all over the world. The STF obtained ninth place with 183 points.

According to national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, the challenge assessed the tactical acumen, mental focus and physical endurance of law enforcement agencies from across the world and had been designed to promote the exchange of knowledge, expertise and to strengthen partnerships to make communities safe. Overall commander and component head responsible for Specialised Operations Major General Nonhlanhla Zulu has expressed pride in the team. “The members performance is commendable. In the world we are number nine but on the African continent we are number one, so this is a big achievement. We beat Kenya and Libya. So yes, we are satisfied with the results. We hope to do better next time,” she said.

“We are happy to be back to continue to deal decisively with serious and violent crime in our country,” Zulu said. Picture: SAPS

Picture: SAPS Mathe said the Special Task Force was a highly specialised unit in the SAPS whose members were responsible for only responding to high-risk incidents, which included hostage-taking cases, search and rescue missions, as well as providing specialised operational support to other units within the SAPS.

