SAPS specialised unit officers responded to ATM bombing, and allegedly stole the money

Three police officers, only identified as Captain Lephalala, 47; Warrant Officer Ngwenya, 33; and Sergeant Sithole, 37, of the explosives section operating from Colbyn, in Tshwane, were released on bail after they were arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks. The police officers were each granted bail of R3,000 following their arrest on Thursday on charges of theft and defeating the ends of justice.

“Their court appearance is consequent to their arrest (on Thursday) following a bombing incident that occurred on April 15, at a filing station in Soshanguve. The trio was allegedly seen on CCTV surveillance footage purportedly putting notes and coins into a bag,” said Hawks spokesperson, Colonel Katlego Mogale. One of the three police officers was seen taking the bag loaded with money into the police vehicle before they left the scene. “Investigation revealed that the money from the bag was never handed in as evidence at the SAP 13 (exhibit store room),” said Mogale.

Three police officers based in Pretoria allegedly responded to a crime scene of ATM bombing in Soshanguve and they stole the money from the machine. File Picture: SAPS The trio is expected to make their next appearance on August 7 at the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court. Earlier this week, police in Gauteng said they arrested nine people, including a police sergeant, after a daring robbery at a Mr Price store in Delmas, Mpumalanga. The incident, which occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, saw the alleged perpetrators make off with a significant cache of cellphones and cash.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said the suspects were tracked to a safe house in Springs, Ekurhuleni, where they were taken into custody. Gauteng police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo. Picture: Supplied “Members from police crime intelligence received information about the suspects who had just committed a business breaking at a clothing store in Delmas and immediately activated the police from Highway Patrol Flexi Squad to intercept the suspects," Masondo said at the time. Upon arrival at the safe house, a confrontation ensued, resulting in the arrest of nine individuals.