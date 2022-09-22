SAPS to deploy 495 trained graduates and reservists to policing units

Pretoria – The SAPS will be deploying 495 trained graduates and reservists to various policing units to bolster capacity after completing the Introductory Police Learning Development Programme.
The graduates will be stepping out during a parade which will be held in two provinces on Friday.
The parades will take place in three different venues – at the SAPS Academy Mthatha and the SAPS Academy All Saints, both in the Eastern Cape, and at the SAPS Academy Thabazimbi in Limpopo.
Police National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola will host the parade at the SAPS Academy Mthatha where 194 police trainees will stand on parade.
“The 495 newly trained police officers are the first batch of 10 000 members that will be deployed as fully-fledged constables to stations, units and all SAPS service points to ensure more boots on the ground towards enhanced police visibility,” said police spokesperson Major-General Mathapelo Peters.
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde urges crime-fighting partnership with Swartland municipality amid K9 Unit’s ongoing success
Concern about limitations municipalities face in tackling crime-fighting issues
More police officers deployed to Manenberg after revenge shootings
Traffic officer shot dead, firearm stolen
“Our fight is with criminals, not politicians,” says Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis
Former top cop Kgomotso Phahlane and co-accused appear in court over R54m police tender case
‘Criminals use social media platforms to target unsuspecting victims,’ police warn
Peters added that Police Minister Bheki Cele would deliver a keynote address at the SAPS Academy Mthatha.
IOL