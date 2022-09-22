SAPS to deploy 495 trained graduates and reservists to policing units

The graduates will be stepping out during a parade which will be held in two provinces on Friday.

Pretoria – The SAPS will be deploying 495 trained graduates and reservists to various policing units to bolster capacity after completing the Introductory Police Learning Development Programme.

The parades will take place in three different venues – at the SAPS Academy Mthatha and the SAPS Academy All Saints, both in the Eastern Cape, and at the SAPS Academy Thabazimbi in Limpopo.

Police National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola will host the parade at the SAPS Academy Mthatha where 194 police trainees will stand on parade.

“The 495 newly trained police officers are the first batch of 10 000 members that will be deployed as fully-fledged constables to stations, units and all SAPS service points to ensure more boots on the ground towards enhanced police visibility,” said police spokesperson Major-General Mathapelo Peters.