SAPS to escort ballot papers, says Bheki Cele as he casts his vote in Lamontville in Durban

National Police Minister Bheki Cele said no major incidents have been reported on the morning of the elections, except in the Eastern Cape. Cele was speaking to the media shortly after casting his vote at a high school in Lamontville, Durban.

“We scanned the country and there are no major problems, except the Eastern Cape where a station has been closed and the IEC has withdrawn their staff. “We have sent more police to that station. What the issue is, is that the community has taken the decision not to vote.” Police Minister Bheki Cele gives a general overview on the morning of the elections. Says no major incidents have been reported.

Cele said the station he voted at opened 30 minutes late, but they are hoping everything is going to run smoothly during the course of the day. He said KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and Gauteng were likely spots for unrest due to the taxi protests taking place. “That has been sorted. Scanning the country this morning ... things are under control.”

He said ballot papers will be escorted by police. “JMPD will do Johannesburg and Metro (Police) in KwaZulu-Natal.” He said the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) was on duty, and would be called in if required.