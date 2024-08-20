SAPS vows to hunt down killers of ‘prominent’ Eastern Cape politician

Eastern Cape police have launched a manhunt for at least three suspects linked to the murder of a prominent politician who was gunned down on Monday night. Police said the lifeless body of 58-year-old Mncedisi Gijana was outside his home in KwaBhaca.

Eastern police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said about 7.30pm two gunmen armed with rifles stormed the politicians home in Sidikidikini location in Lubacweni. Nkholi said three occupants inside the house were held at gunpoint and then tied up with cable ties. “The victims were also robbed of their cellphones. The suspects were then joined by a third armed accomplice.”

Police said some time later Gijana returned home and was accosted by the gunmen. “It is unknown what happened outside the house, but several gunshots were heard. “After a while, the three victims managed to free themselves, and recovered the lifeless body of Gijana in one of the outside flats.”

He said the suspects stole bank cards, house keys and a family vehicle, which was found abandoned a few kilometres away. “The suspects are still at large. A case of murder with an additional charge of house robbery was opened for further investigation.” Police have urged anyone with information that could assist with their investigation to contact the investigating team on 071 475 2292. The information may also be shared via Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene has condemned the incident. She has activated a provincial task team to track, trace and arrest the suspects. “These heinous incidents are despicable, and are disparaging to our efforts of eradicating violent crimes in the province.