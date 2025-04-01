SASSA officials deny involvement in R260 million fraud scheme as bail hearing continues

The bail hearing of 11 suspects, including seven South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) officials, charged in connection with a R260 million SASSA card fraud scheme was on Tuesday postponed following the reading of the bail application of seven of the accused. More suspects are set to continue their bail pleas when the case resumes on Wednesday in the Lenasia Magistrate's Court with Phiwe Mkhuzangwe, one of the accused, indicating that she intends to plead not guilty and would like to be considered for bail as her mother is a cancer patient.

"My mother, who is a cancer patient, is dependent on me. Even though I was told by my colleagues that I was wanted by the police, I did not flee and have no intention of evading trial, and I am no danger to the public," she stated in her affidavit. Another SASSA employee, Siphesihle Dlamini (accused 5), also said she would not flee the country as she is studying and runs a consulting business that earns her R30 000 monthly on top of her R18 000 monthly salary. "Your worship, I am currently employed by the South African Social Security Agency as an administrator. My gross salary is R18 000. I am a director of my own company, and this company offers consulting services, advertising, and shuttle services, I am making an amount of R30 000 a month from this company and have not been outside the country and, therefore, would not flee," she stated.

The charges against the 11 accused, five of the seven of whom are SASSA officials, increased to over 1 300 counts of theft, fraud, and cybercrime during their first court appearance last month. The first five employees were identified as Phumelele Myeza, 37; Paul Bones, 49; Keamogetswe Irene Ledwaba, 49; Dlamini, 30; and Mkhuzangwe, 37. Bones, Dlamini, and Mkhuzangwe were arrested within a SASSA branch in Johannesburg on March 14, while Ledwaba was taken into custody at her residence in Soweto. Myeza surrendered to the authorities voluntarily.