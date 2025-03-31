Saved by cops: Alleged scammers arrested while being assaulted by angry mob

Police at Standerton, in Mpumalanga, working in partnership with a security company, have arrested two suspects, aged 42 and 37 for alleged card scamming. Provincial police spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane said the duo was arrested on Saturday on charges of fraud.

“Police received information about a vehicle with Gauteng registration number plates, occupied by suspects allegedly involved in the said fraud. The information further outlined that the dodgy dealings were carried out in the Standerton CBD area,” said Ndubane. The suspects were subsequently spotted at a filling station. Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel. “However, some community members were busy assaulting one of the alleged suspects who was reportedly found with a card of the victim,” said Ndubane.

She said the victim had been robbed of her bank card at an ATM. “According to further allegations, two suspects robbed a certain lady of her personal belongings, including her bank cards. lt is said that later on, those items were found in possession of the suspects, with R1,800 cash that was allegedly withdrawn from the victim's bank account,” said Ndubane. She said the alleged scammers were travelling in a hired vehicle. Police also seized a white Volkswagen Polo Vivo which was being used by the alleged scammers.