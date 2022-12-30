PRETORIA - Police in Gauteng arrested a 53-year-old man for possession of suspected stolen vehicles, as they pounced on a chop shop in Tembisa during an Operation O Kae Molao anti-crime blitz led by provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela. Vehicles including Toyota minibuses reported to be stolen in Gauteng and Mpumalanga provinces were recovered during the operation.

“Police received information about premises alleged to be utilised as chop shops around the Tembisa area which are storing stolen and hijacked vehicles. Multi-disciplinary forces of Operation O Kae Molao pounced on the premises,” Gauteng police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo. “During the search, police recovered cars that were reported stolen in Duduza, Sebenza, Dennilton and Middelburg. Several car parts that are tampered with, grinders suspected to be used to remove original vehicle identification numbers and stencils used to print numbers were seized.” Police in Gauteng have recovered suspected stolen Toyota Quantum minibus taxis at a chop shop in Tembisa. Photo: SAPS Masondo said a suspect is expected to appear before Tembisa Magistrate’s Court in due course.

Police in Gauteng have recovered suspected stolen Toyota Quantum minibus taxis at a chop shop in Tembisa. Photo: SAPS He said police in Gauteng will continue with efforts to disrupt the market for stolen and/or hijacked vehicles. Police in Gauteng have recovered suspected stolen Toyota Quantum minibus taxis at a chop shop in Tembisa. Photo: SAPS Additionally, detectives in Gauteng have arrested more than 920 people during an operation to trace wanted suspects. “These suspects were on the run after committing crimes that include murder, attempted murder, rape, robbery, car hijacking and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm,” said Masondo.

“More than 175 undocumented foreign nationals were arrested across the province as each district conducted Operation O Kae Molao.” Earlier this year, a suspected robber was shot dead and six of his alleged accomplices were arrested in two separate armed robbery incidents in Gauteng. At the time, Masondo said two armed men were arrested and found with the loot in the West Rand District a few minutes after they robbed a chain store in Krugersdorp.

"It is reported that armed suspects stormed into U-Save Supermarket in Munsieville, Krugersdorp, and robbed the shop of an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes. “The matter was reported to a police officer who was in the vicinity. The officer called for backup and members of Police Highway Patrol and Mogale City joined in a high-speed chase and shootout with the suspects. Two suspects were arrested and two firearms were recovered. Police are searching for one suspect who escaped from the scene,” he said. He said on the same day, a suspected robber was shot dead and four others arrested following a shootout between the police and armed suspects.