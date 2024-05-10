Scammed: Congolese national arrested after SAPS officer was persuaded to resign, hand over her pension money

A 44-year-old suspect, Congolese national Joseph Hassan Yaye has appeared before the Makhado Magistrate's Court, facing charges of fraud and theft. Yaye was remanded in custody until Wednesday next week for the arrangement of an interpreter and legal representation.

“It is alleged that the suspect and his accomplice defrauded a 54-year-old woman a substantial amount of money during May 2023. The victim was an employee at Limpopo SAPS,” according Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. “She was allegedly convinced by the suspect to resign from work and invest her payout money into a business venture. She eventually resigned, and after receiving her lump sum money, she allegedly withdrew an amount of R500,000 and gave (it to) the suspect who is currently on the run,” said Ledwaba. A police officer was persuaded to resign, hand over her pension money to scammers who then vanished with her lifetime’s savings. File Picture: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers “She was apparently further convinced to transfer other money into the bank account of the arrested suspect.”

Upon noticing that the men had disappeared with her money, the former SAPS employee reported the incident to the police in July 2023. A case of fraud and theft was opened for investigation. “The intensive police investigations led to the arrest of the suspect on Wednesday, May 8, 2024 at Jane Furse policing area,” said Ledwaba.

“Anyone with information about the remaining wanted suspect should contact investigating officer Warrant Officer Corlet Baloyi on 072 160 5396, Crime Stop number on 08600 10111, nearest police station or My SAPS App.” The Hawks last year warned of increasing dating scams particularly in Limpopo province. File Picture: Oupa Mokoena / Independent Newspapers Last year, IOL reported that the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, issued a warning to South African women to be vigilant amid a “rapid increase of dating scam incidents” in Limpopo province. The warning came after a 60-year-old Polokwane-based woman was scammed out of more than R800,000 of her pension money.