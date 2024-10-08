Scammed: Shock as woman finds out her lover, who she gave R3 million to, is not ‘Mark Hermanus’ but a Nigerian man

Nigerian national Gabriel Okori was remanded in custody when he appeared before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Monday facing charges of fraud and theft. Okori, 39, appeared before the Pretoria court after he was arrested on Thursday, in Cape Town by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, assisted by City of Cape Town’s law enforcement and a private security company.

“The complainant in the matter alleges that she met what she thought was a white male on Facebook by the name of Mark Hermanus, the two exchanged cellphone numbers and began chatting on instant messaging (WhatsApp),” said Gauteng spokesperson for the Hawks, Warrant Officer Thatohatsi Mavimbela. “While the pair were getting to know each other, ‘Mark Hermanus’ informed the complainant that his son was sick and asked the complainant to lend him money for his son’s medical bills.” Nigerian national Gabriel Okori was remanded in custody after a woman lost R3 million to a man she met on Facebook. Picture: Hawks The Hawks said the woman kept giving “Mark Hermanus” money, and the bill escalated to over R3 million.

The man promise he would pay her back, once he had paid all his son’s medical bills. However, he never paid back the money. “The matter was reported to the Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation (unit) which led to the arrest of the suspect who was traced and identified as Gabriel Okori, a Nigerian national in Cape Town on Thursday, October 3,” said Mavimbela. “Okori made his first appearance before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Monday, where the matter was postponed to October 14.”

The Hawks arrested Gabriel Okori in Cape Town after a woman lost R3 million to a man she met on Facebook. File Picture: Oupa Mokoena / Independent Newspapers IOL has been running the scammed series, where numerous South African women have now joined hands, speaking out against the rampant romance scams. The women who are often breadwinners in their households, are left destitute, emotionally traumatised with some women reportedly committing suicide after being scammed. In July, IOL reported that a Gauteng mother in her 50s is ruing the day she met the man who became her lover for about a year, before he disappeared with her pension lump sum of R2.8 million, leaving her and her two sons without enough to eat.

In an interview with IOL, Nothando, the mother whose identity is withheld to protect her from victimisation, opened a case at Pretoria North SA Police Service (SAPS), which has been confirmed by Gauteng police. SAPS in Gauteng requesting man pictured to come forward, or community members to share information on his whereabouts, as he is required to assist in an ongoing fraud investigation. Picture: TikTok/Supplied The woman in her 50s met the charming man who introduced himself as Henry Mugisha. In her mind, it was a chance meeting after Mugisha came to her workplace — a public school in Gauteng in January 2023. He insisted he was looking for a place for his son, but in hindsight, Nothando believes it was all an act. During the year they dated – from January 2023 until January 2024 when she realised that she has been scammed — Nothando never got to meet or see the purported son.

As the love blossomed, Mugisha soon dangled an idea of undertaking a joint business venture and Nothando swallowed the idea, hook line and sinker. As the relationship strengthened, the unsuspecting woman was persuaded to resign from her work in government, to get her pension lump sum, which would ostensibly be invested into the business venture. Part of the scam involved Nothando having to withdraw her pension lump sum, so that it can be taken to the “ancestors” for a blessing.