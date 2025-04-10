Scammer sentenced to 20 years for defrauding American homebuyer

A Nigerian scammer was sentenced to twenty years imprisonment by the Specialised Commercial Crime Court sitting in Palm Ridge after he defrauded an American homebuyer of over R3,2 million. Abdul Olatunji Samson was sentenced while serving out another jail term for an unrelated fraud matter, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwane confirmed.

“(Samson was sentenced) to 10 years imprisonment for theft and an additional 10 years for money laundering, following a transnational fraud case that defrauded an American homebuyer of over R3,2 million. At the time of his arrest for this case, the accused was already in custody serving 12 years for fraud,” said Mjonondwane. The charges stem from a cyber-enabled fraud reported to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), which subsequently involved the United States Secret Service (USSS). “The USSS then collaborated with South Africa’s Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI). The lead investigator, Colonel Oscar Mopedi, uncovered that the victim’s email correspondence with their conveyancing attorney had been intercepted during a house purchase transaction.

"The fraudster manipulated the communication by substituting the attorney’s legitimate banking details with those linked to a fraudulent Bank of America account. The victim unknowingly transferred over $200,000 (approximately R3,2 million), which was later funneled into various South African bank accounts. The accused personally benefited to the tune of R1,9 million from the stolen funds,” said Mjonondwane. In aggravation of sentence, Senior State Advocate Ronel Dookun submitted that these types of crimes are complex to detect, investigate and prosecute, often involving sophisticated networks and high-level planning. Mjonondwane further said: “She (Dookun) argued that sentences must reflect the serious impact these crimes have, especially when committed purely for self-enrichment. The court further remarked on the economic harm caused by such transnational crimes, particularly considering South Africa’s grey listing, which damages the country's international financial reputation and suggests it may be a haven for criminal proceeds.