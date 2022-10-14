School feeding scheme groceries stolen in Polokwane, were sold to shop owners

Pretoria – Police in Polokwane are appealing to community members to assist in tracing suspects who are in possession of stolen groceries worth thousands of rand, which were intended for school nutritional programmes. Limpopo police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Mamphaswa Seabi said the groceries were allegedly stolen from a warehouse situated in Polokwane CBD.

The warehouse was rented by a feeding scheme company. “The owner of the company discovered earlier this month that groceries he had kept at his rented warehouse, intended for school nutritional programmes in Mankweng were stolen,” Seabi said. Police were notified and a case of theft was opened.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the groceries were sold to certain shop owners. Police probing the matter followed the leads, but said the thieves could not be traced. “On Wednesday 12 October 2022 at about 7.45am, police received a complaint about a known male who allegedly committed suicide at one of the houses in the same rental premises. Upon arrival, police found the deceased hanging from the roof,” Seabi said.

It is believed that the deceased man had some information about the stolen groceries, and the whereabouts of the perpetrators. “The deceased was positively identified as Ayanda Makgati Mphakane aged 34 from Ga-Mphahlele, Rapotela village and was employed as a caretaker at the warehouse. He was not an employee of Klein-Tech feeding scheme company or related to the owner of the warehouse as indicated on the initial report,” Seabi said. “The manhunt continues. Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects should contact the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Ringane on 072 170 6535, the Crime Stop number 08600 10111, the nearest police station or use the My SAPS App.”

