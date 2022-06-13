School principal arrested for alleged rape of learner

Rustenburg - A school principal was arrested for allegedly raping a 21-year-old learner in Tabankulu in the Eastern Cape. He was arrested after learners had staged a protest.

“SAPS members in Tabankulu made a swift move on Friday, June 10, 2022 and arrested a 59-year-old suspect believed to be the principal of a local school. “The arrest follows after an outcry by school children, the community and other stakeholders after a 21-year-old school (learner) was allegedly raped in the school,” said Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana. He said according to the report the incident occurred on different occasions but was not immediately reported to the police until school children protested against the school authorities.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are currently under investigation by the FCS unit. A case of rape was registered and in less than 24 hours of the report, the police arrested the suspect. He is expected to appear in the Tababkulu Magistrate’s Court on Monday June 13, 2022." In KwaZulu-Natal, police said a 46-year-old traffic officer was arrested for perjury and defeating the ends of justice, on Friday, after he allegedly reported a false case on June 8 at the Mariannhill police station. “The suspect allegedly reported that he was returning from work when he was approached by three unknown men outside his house in Savanah Park. He was held up by the suspects who demanded his service pistol with 15 rounds of ammunition,” said Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo.

Ngcobo said the investigating officer established that there were contradictions in the man’s statement. The traffic cop was re-interviewed and it was discovered that he had reported a false case. “He was informed that making a false statement is a criminal offence. It was established by the investigating officer that he had lost his firearm and did not report the matter to his employer. He was arrested and detained at the Marianhill police station and he will appear before the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Monday.”

Meanwhile in Mpumalanga two security officers were expected to appear in the Bethal Magistrate’s Court on Monday, facing a charge of business robbery. “According to our information an employee at Majuba King Petroleum was on duty yesterday, Saturday, June 11, 2022, at around 6:58 when two males entered his office and one pointed a pistol at him and forced him to open the safe. They then took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala. He said Bethal police were called to the scene and managed to identify the two

