School principal brutally murdered by ‘evil’ criminals who stole his car, television and sound system

Police in Mpumalanga are investigating a house robbery incident where a school principal, Michael Sali Mabena was fatally stabbed in Vosman. “Police are hard at work in pursuit of heartless suspects after the gruesome incident which occurred at the victim's house in Ackerville on May 8, 2024 at around 9.30pm,” said Mpumalanga provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli.

“According to information, members of the police in Vosman were on duty at the time when they were alerted about the incident.” The police officers rushed to the scene and upon arrival, they were greeted by a sad discovery of the lifeless body of the slain man lying in his bedroom. The deceased man had multiple stab wounds.

“The victim was unfortunately certified dead by the paramedics who attended the scene as well,” said Mdhluli. “A murder case was opened and preliminary investigation revealed that suspects stormed into the house and robbed the victim of his vehicle, a black Kia Sportage with registration number DSM 504 MP. The suspects further robbed him of his plasma television set as well as a sound system.” Police said Mabena was employed by the Department of Education as the principal at Nelson Ngobeni Primary School.

“The suspects behind this incident have not yet been arrested and currently unknown. However, the probe is continuing with the hope to arrest those responsible,” said Ledwaba. “Police urge anyone with crucial information that may assist in the investigation to call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111, or send information via My SAPS App. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.” Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has pleaded with community members to work closely with police in fighting crime.

“Crime is robbing citizens of precious lives and it is therefore imperative for communities to work hand-in-gloves with the police so that the suspects involved in crime are stopped from their evil tracks because if not, they might continue with committing crime and causing more damage,” she said. “In this instance, children were robbed of someone that was busy shaping their lives.” School principal Michael Sali Mabena, 57, was fatally stabbed in his bedroom in Vosman, Mpumalanga. His assailants got away with his black Kia Sportage. File Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers In March, IOL reported that police in Mpumalanga had recovered hands which were chopped off a 30-year-old man, who narrowly escaped death when he was kidnapped and brutally attacked.