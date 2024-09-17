School security guard arrested for allegedly assaulting and stabbing female learner

A school security guard appeared in court on charges of assaulting a female learner. The 42-year-old man, Bulelani Daluka appeared in the KwaBhaca Magistrate’s Court in the Eastern Cape on Monday, September 16 on charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson, Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said the man allegedly stabbed the 20-year-old learner on the premises of Shushu Senior Secondary School. Nkohli said the learner’s friends had forgotten her backpack at school and she had gone back to retrieve it when the incident happened. “The victim sustained several injuries and was rushed to hospital. The incident was reported to the police on Friday, September 13, 2024, and the suspect was nabbed the following day September 14. The victim is currently admitted to a hospital,” said Nkohli.

The suspect was remanded in custody. He added that the case was postponed to Monday, September 23 for further investigation. School learners are seemingly not safe, even from the people hired to protect them. In a similar case in uMlazi, KwaZulu Natal, a learner was allegedly struck over the head by a school security guard. The boy’s family said their 15-year-old was hit over the head with a plank by a substitute security guard at Swelihle Secondary School.